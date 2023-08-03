EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
