EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $58.21 during trading hours on Thursday. 117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980. EQB has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

