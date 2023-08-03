EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

