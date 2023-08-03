EOS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $121.55 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002461 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $788.83 million and approximately $121.55 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001905 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003025 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,672,907 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

