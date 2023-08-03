Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,806,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 2,618,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,814,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Enzolytics Price Performance
Enzolytics stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,638,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,949. Enzolytics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About Enzolytics
