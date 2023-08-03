Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.27. 3,769,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,373. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Envista alerts:

Institutional Trading of Envista

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVST

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.