Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52 to $0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $316.0 million to $319.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.29 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.09 to $2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. 436,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,685,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,189,000 after buying an additional 127,666 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

