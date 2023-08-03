Entrada Therapeutics’ (TRDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TRDA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 21,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,600. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $490.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.37.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
