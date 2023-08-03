Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

