Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,500 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 521,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The business had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

