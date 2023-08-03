Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.22-2.36 EPS.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,108 shares of company stock worth $119,139. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after purchasing an additional 151,576 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.