Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 9,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 146,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
The company has a market cap of $735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.
