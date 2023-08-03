Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 9,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 146,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

