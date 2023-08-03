Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 0.3 %

WATT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

