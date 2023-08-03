Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Down 0.3 %
WATT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energous
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.