Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. Encompass Health has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

