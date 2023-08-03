Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.3 %
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $364.26 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $1,798,000.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
