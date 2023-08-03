Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Emerald Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 71,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,425. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.32. Emerald has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 191.13% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Emerald in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Emerald in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEX

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 1,887.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.