Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Elior Group stock remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

Featured Articles

