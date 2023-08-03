Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $138.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

