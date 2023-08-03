Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after buying an additional 3,464,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after buying an additional 722,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after buying an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

