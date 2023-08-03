Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,301 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,393. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 867,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,919. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.