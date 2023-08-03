Editas Medicine’s (EDIT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $638.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $117,848. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 993,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

