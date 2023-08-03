Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 2,173,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,914. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $642.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $117,848. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

