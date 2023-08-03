Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

ECL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.37. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.93.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

