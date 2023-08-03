Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.93.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.68. 1,297,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,184. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,994,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

