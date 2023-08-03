Ebix (EBIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of EBIX opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $859.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. Ebix has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $32.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBIX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ebix by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

