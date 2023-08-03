Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 223,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,454. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.