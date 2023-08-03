Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 223,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,454. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,318 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 76,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 70,213 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

