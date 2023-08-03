Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 167,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,088. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 161.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

