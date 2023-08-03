Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 167,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,088. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
