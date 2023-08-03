Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

ETO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,405. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

