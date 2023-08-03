Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 38,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,063,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 131,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

