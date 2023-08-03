Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

