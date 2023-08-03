Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
