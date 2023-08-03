Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,094. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
