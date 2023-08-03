Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

ENX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 8,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,370. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,401 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $80,313.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,499,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,893,929.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 66,973 shares of company stock worth $638,121 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

