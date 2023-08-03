Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

ENX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.49. 41,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,628. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $80,313.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,499,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,893,929.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 66,973 shares of company stock worth $638,121 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3,563.7% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

