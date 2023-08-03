Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,090. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.