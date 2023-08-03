Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 12,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,046. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

