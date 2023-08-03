Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,238. Eaton has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day moving average of $177.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.92.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

