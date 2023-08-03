Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.86. 1,265,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,082. Eaton has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.40. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

