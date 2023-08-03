Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.08.

ETN traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,384. Eaton has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $225.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

