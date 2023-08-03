Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 623.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.6%.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 784,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,945. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get Our Latest Report on DEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.