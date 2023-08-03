Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,830. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

