e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.83.

NYSE:ELF traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,798. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,643 shares of company stock worth $21,680,196. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

