Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down to $55.19

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.19, but opened at $48.63. Dynatrace shares last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 2,110,937 shares trading hands.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $658,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

