Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Dycom Industries worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.