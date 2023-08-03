DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

DXC traded down $6.91 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 2,068,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 80.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

