DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

