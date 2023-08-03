DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 205,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,437. DURECT has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

