DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 754.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177,892 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

