DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

DD traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 987,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,780. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

