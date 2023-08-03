Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,252,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 2,590,450 shares.The stock last traded at $11.68 and had previously closed at $11.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,126.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

