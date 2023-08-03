DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DT Midstream also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50 to $3.66 EPS.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. 745,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,876. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

