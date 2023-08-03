DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

